TWO lanes of a major road through Yorkshire have reopened after a crash.

The A1(M) in West Yorkshire has had two lanes closed for most of the afternoon after a crash involving two cars in the northbound carriageway from junction 43 for the M1 Aberford by pass to junction 44 the A64 turning for York and Tadcaster.

There were long queues of traffic and drivers were asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

The road has reopened.