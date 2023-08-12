North Yorkshire Council says night-time resurfacing will improve the road leading to Northallerton’s Friarage Hospital and that the work will span Friarage Street from its junction with the High Street to Stokelsey Road,near ASDA, up to and including the mini roundabout leading into Bullamoor Road and East Road.

The council’s highways team will carry out the resurfacing from Monday, August 21, between 7pm and midnight for two weeks from Monday to Friday.

Due to the nature of the works, a full road closure will be in operation during these hours, with a signed diversion in place.

Access to properties and businesses will be managed within the closure. Pedestrian access will also be maintained.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We recognise the importance of keeping this key route of a high standard as it is at the heart of the town and the main route to the hospital.

“We are carrying out the work during the school holidays and outside of peak times to ensure as little disruption as possible. However, we appreciate any closure at this location will cause a level of inconvenience, so we are asking the public for their patience while work is ongoing.”

