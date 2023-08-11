A musician who is widely recognised as a pioneer of the UK’s rap scene is to speak at an event in York for the release of his debut feature film.
Mike Skinner, who is best known for his musical project The Streets, will speak at the Everyman cinema, in Blossom Street, on Monday, September 25, after a screening of the film, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light.
The Streets first rose to fame in 2002 following the release of debut album Original Pirate Material, which was a hit with both critics and fans.
In 2009 it featured in the Guardian’s albums of the decade list.
The new film comes alongside a new album by The Streets, sharing the same name.
This will be the project’s first full-length album since 2011 and soundtracks the on-screen story.
After the screening in York, there will be a live Q&A with Mike Skinner.
The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light has been entirely crafted by Skinner, who wrote, directed, filmed, edited, scored and created his own special effects for the film.
Tickets for tour are now available to purchase online from The Streets’ official website.
