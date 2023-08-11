AN EMERGENCY road closure is in place near York to allow for water works to take place.
City of York Council's York Travel Twitter account said there has been an emergency closure of the B1228 in Elvington near to Sutton Bridge, for Yorkshire Water works.
"The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day today," a spokesperson said.
