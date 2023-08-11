This two-seater has a silhouette that's become familiar since the first generation TT was launched in the late 1990s.

It's undoubtedly a car that's got better with longevity, with this third generation model being good to drive and great to look at.

Sadly, after 25 years in production, Audi UK is bidding farewell to its compact sports car - but will bring things to a close in appropriate style with a limited 'final edition' version.

The S line 40 TFSI version, tested here and costing just over £45,000, produces 194bhp, pulling strongly from low revs.

With sharp handling and strong acceleration, it makes for an engaging drive.

When you combine that performance with the roof-down experience, it's all rather exhilarating.

With a 0-62 mph time of 6.9 seconds, it isn't blisteringly quick, but it's swift enough to bring a smile to the face, with plenty of mid-range grunt.

Helping you to access the right power at the right time is an impressive seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which comes as standard and seems to come up with near-instantaneous answers to the driver's throttle inputs.

When progressing down a B-road, the TT feels nimble and agile.

Fast, accurate steering, good grip levels and an absence of body lean inspire confidence when cornering.

Once you step inside, the interior has a classy feel - and it's clear that Audi has gone for the simple, uncluttered approach to the dashboard.

A carefully-chosen selection of buttons are neatly located on the dash, while there is no central infotainment screen, which is somewhat rare in this day and age.

Instead, the infotainment system is dealt with through the 12/3-inch digital instrument panel located behind the multi-function steering wheel.

The Virtual Cockpit screen can show a variety of information, allowing you to select many of the things you might normally find on a central touchscreen.

On the plus side, it means there's no need to glance to the left to see any of the functions, but it also means your passenger can’t assist with selecting the music or setting up the sat-nav

Throughout the cabin, you get an overall sense of quality, with premium materials in use.

As a taller driver - 6ft 3in - I tend to wonder if legroom will be a little cramped in a car of this nature, but found I needn't have worried.

The driver's seat and steering wheel offer plenty of adjustment to allow you to get comfortable. In S-Line trim, these seats are manually adjustable.

The TT's soft-top roof can be put down at the touch of a button and can also be done while the car is moving at lower speeds.

In terms of looks, the TT is notable for its wide grille, narrow, contemporary headlights and sizeable alloys.

As you'd expect, the boot isn't the biggest, but will take a suitcase and a few bags.

The economy stats stack up quite well, with a combined fuel consumption figure of 40.4 mpg and emissions of159 g/km.

All in all, the TT is as good as ever – and there'll be plenty of admirers who' ll be sad to see production end.

Audi TT Roadster

TRIM: S line 40 TFSI S tronic

PRICE: 45,295 on the road

ENGINE: 2.0-litre petrol, in-line, 4-cylinder, 194bhp

TOP SPEED 151 mph

ACCELERATION: 0-62 mph 6.9 Seconds

TRANSMISSION: 7-Speed S tronic

ECONOMY: 40.4 mpg combined and emissions of 159 g/km