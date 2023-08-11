Pickering Antiques, off Market Place, was visited by television antiques experts Mark Hill and Margie Cooper yesterday (August 10) to film for an upcoming episode of the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.

The show sees antiques specialists set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Proceeds from the auction are donated to charity.

Pickering Antiques has featured on the show previously.

The shop’s owner, Mark Witherington, said he enjoyed welcoming the show back to Pickering.

Mark Witherington, owner of Pickering Antiques (Image: Dylan Connell)

“As always they were fantastic to work with and we had a great morning filming with them,” he said. “What did they buy? Well as always fans will have to wait for the show.

“This is our second lot of filming with the show this year and we see it as a positive for us all in Pickering.”