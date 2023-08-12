An NSPCC summer campaign across the city is aiming to improve the visibility of dangers associated with young people being on the internet and social media.

This week attention moves to bogus brands and the exploitation of social media by criminals and abusers to target children online.

Celebrities and influencers can be connected with easily and the companies who they represent also populate the online world of likes and product placement.

Fraudsters may use fake accounts of famous brands to lure young people into sharing sensitive information. If you see any suspicious activity involving an adult and a child online, report it immediately. For more information visit https://t.co/FgF3gJZQCp pic.twitter.com/PYGqVd5BXh — YorkSCP (@YorkSCP) August 9, 2023

Gail Sayles, NSPCC local campaigns manager said: “The internet is a great tool for bringing people together, and social media has made big-name brands feel more accessible than ever, with users able to direct compliments or complaints to companies’ accounts.”

“But the ambiguity and anonymity of the internet also means we can never be completely sure who we’re speaking to online.

“Sometimes fraudsters take advantage of brand recognition by creating false accounts and offering items to young people in response for promotion or pictures.

“Others may claim to be online talent scouts requesting pictures of young people for modelling jobs or promotion, or might claim to be younger than they are in order to target and groom young people.”

Read more:

Children's charity launches campaign in York aimed at online safety awareness

Cyberflashing warning to York parents

York campaign highlights potential for harm when children are gaming online

City of York Safeguarding Children Partnership is working alongside the charity and provides links to NSPCC workshops, e-learning and signposting tips.

Tougher new rules are set to prevent fake celebrity endorsements of financial scams, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

The move comes following a rise in the creation of “deepfake” adverts, which replicate a celebrity or influencer’s face and voice using AI technology to make it seem like they are endorsing a certain product.

Creative industries minister Sir John Whittingdale said: “Advertising is a huge industry in which Britain is a world leader.

“Our plans will shut down the scammers using online adverts to con people out of their cash and will stop damaging and inappropriate products being targeted at children.

“We will make sure that our proposed regulation helps keep people safe while supporting and enhancing the legitimate advertising industry so it can maximise its innovation and potential.”

The proposals are working in tandem with the Online Safety Bill, a landmark piece of legislation which is set to place new rules on tech giants in a bid to crack down on illegal and harmful content online.

Ms Sayles said: “Speaking openly and often to young people about how they spend their time online and who they are engaging with means they will be more likely to speak to you if they have any concerns about something that has worried them.

“If you are worried about the behaviour of an adult online towards a child or have questions about how to help children stay safe online, help is available.”

To find out more about how to help keep children safer online, go to www.nspccc.org.uk and search for the Online Safety Hub. Alternatively, adults can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

Reports can also be made at www.ceop.police.uk and children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk

Children and young people can contact Childline around the clock on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website where there are resources, tips and advice about online safety.