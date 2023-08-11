The milestone follows the airline launching its first flights from Yeadon in 1989 to Ireland West Knock Airport.

Since then, the airline has grown to become one of Leeds Bradford Airport’s biggest carriers operating a record schedule for Summer 2023, with over 186 weekly flights across 24 routes, including two new routes to Porto and Perpignan for this summer, connecting 8 countries with its 3 based aircraft, a $300m investment, and supporting over 1,100 local jobs.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, says Ryanair now provides Yorkshire with “an unbeatable selection of sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations for Summer 2023 getaways, particularly across Bratislava, Paris-Beauvais, Limoges, Porto, Perpignan, Zadar, and more.”

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, added:“It’s fantastic to reach this milestone and celebrate a strong partnership that has lasted over three decades. Ryanair continues to deliver incredible destinations that appeal to our passengers at accessible prices. We look forward to celebrating continued success for many years to come.”

To celebrate the milestone, Ryanair has launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 available only at Ryanair.com.”