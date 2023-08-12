More than 60 sports and supercars will take to Elvington Airfield's runway on Sunday August 20 to showcase their top speeds.

Two miles of runway will be available and expected speeds in excess of 200mph will be hit from some of the world’s top supercars.

On top of the runway action there will be a variety of cars on show, a supercar paddock, kids rides, food and drink from a range of vendors and trade stalls.

The supercars will be on show at Elvington Airfield near York (Image: Supplied)

An event spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to put on such a unique show.

"Our event is one of the few places in the UK that the public can see performance cars reaching speeds above 200mph - and the combination of live runway action alongside static displays means there really is something for everyone.”

The event will also be broadcasted on large screens throughout the venue and live on social media.

Tickets are available on the Ultimate Supercar website.