Humberside Police officers said that following the discovery of a man’s body yesterday afternoon (August 10), it is believed to be that of missing Driffield man, Keith.

Detective Inspector Amy Keane-Christie, from the police force, said: “Keith was reported to us as missing yesterday morning after he was last seen at about 4pm on Wednesday in Driffield.

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be Keith and his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time."

Yesterday, officers said a scene guard was in place and the A164 between Beswick Road and Main Street was closed to allow emergency services to work safely.

Police officers said the initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.