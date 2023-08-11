A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man.
Humberside Police officers said that following the discovery of a man’s body yesterday afternoon (August 10), it is believed to be that of missing Driffield man, Keith.
Detective Inspector Amy Keane-Christie, from the police force, said: “Keith was reported to us as missing yesterday morning after he was last seen at about 4pm on Wednesday in Driffield.
“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be Keith and his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time."
Yesterday, officers said a scene guard was in place and the A164 between Beswick Road and Main Street was closed to allow emergency services to work safely.
Police officers said the initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article