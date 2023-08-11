Eliza Yahioglu has become the latest person to win the Omaze Million Pound House Draw - with a ticket costing £25.

Her new house is in Nidderdale, near Harrogate.

Eliza, who was born and raised in South Yorkshire, heard the news when celebrating birthday overseas wirh her husband of 30 years Gorkhan, her son Carl, 24, and daughter Leyla, 21.

Alongside a one-bed guest cottage, the picturesque property boasts a beautiful kitchen and dining space, complete with Aga cooker and a spacious garden room.

The adjoining garage has been extended into the loft space to provide a workshop and home office with breathtaking views across the neighbouring valley.

The property also features five acres of manicured grounds and gardens, settled in the quiet Yorkshire countryside.

Local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve an annual rental value of almost £50,000.

Eliza added: "I've lived in London for almost 40 years but I'm a proud Yorkshire lass at heart. My parents and sister still live there, so we come up as often as we can.

"We'd always dreamed of having a place in Yorkshire one day, close to what I still call home - now that dream has come true!

''Mum and dad can come and stay with us when we're up here now - rather than the other way around."

"We're going to enjoy it as a family for now - this house was made for Christmas so we'll be hosting all the family here this year for sure - but who knows what the future holds in the long-term.

"Whatever we decide, my children's future is more secure than ever."

As well as making Eliza a multi-millionaire, the lottery also raised a staggering £1,950,000 to support Blood Cancer UK - in just six weeks.

This is the second time the charity has teamed up with Omaze, with the first partnership in 2022 having also raised an additional £1,000,000.

The money will be invested in research into hard-to-treat blood cancers, and investigating treatment types that could be more effective and potentially less harmful, particularly for younger people.

Eliza added: "We're really pleased the money raised from this Omaze partnership is going to help Blood Cancer UK - my husband is a cancer research scientist, so we know just how vitally important research is in the battle against this disease."

Helen Rowntree, Chief Executive of Blood Cancer UK, said: "We're delighted that the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Yorkshire has raised a fantastic £1,950,000 in just 6 weeks."

Eliza will celebrate 30 years of marriage to her husband Gokhan this November.

The couple have lived in London for nearly 40 years since meeting at Brunel University in the mid 80s.

Gokhan is the co-founder of a biotech company that specialises in cancer research.