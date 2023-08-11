The York Carer’s Centre has received a £2,000 boost thanks to a major York employer.

The Pavers Foundation has made the donation to help the charity’s marketplace events.

The events bring together support agencies together across the genres of substance misuse, gambling and alcohol addiction, and provide invaluable information and support to those struggling and their loved ones.

The donation is on behalf of Christine and Steve McLeod, who both work at Pavers Distribution Centre in York. The pair applied for funding through the Pavers Foundation’s employee-led grant initiative scheme, which encourages colleagues of the family-owned footwear business to make a difference in their local communities.

Samantha Ferguson, Training and Volunteer Officer for York Carers Centre said: “This money will enable us to raise awareness and host Substance Misuse Information Marketplace events within the City. These events will provide a confidential and non-judgemental environment for anyone affected by addiction to seek advice and guidance on how to better cope with a loved one’s drinking, drug use and or gambling. “

York Carers centre is due to host their first marketplace event on Wednesday August 16 in Acomb. To find out more please visit https://yorkcarerscentre.co.uk/events/