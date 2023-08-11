North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at just gone 2am today (August 11) to Scarborough Bridge in York by North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb were requested by police to attend to a report of persons in the river.

"On arrival it was established that youths had been in the river but were now out. No action was required by the fire service."

York Rescue Boat say they were also called in.

Their spokesman said: "Overnight the team were called out by North Yorkshire Police alongside North Yorkshire Fire Service to reports of a person in the River Ouse in York.

"Fortunately just as our volunteers were loading our lifeboat we were stood down as the person was now safe with police."