Terrington and Stillington surgeries, both north of York, were rated best for 'overall experience' by patients in the NHS GP Patient Survey 2023.

Both surgeries scored a 96 per cent overall satisfaction rating from patients who responded to the survey.

Pocklington Group Practice was rated third for overall satisfaction, while the highest rated surgery in York city was Dalton Terrace Surgery.

At the other end of the scale, Priory Medical Group in York received an overall satisfaction rating of just 52 per cent, placing it at the bottom of a league table of 25 practices.

The survey asked patients for their views on their doctors' surgeries across a range of different areas.

The number of surveys completed varies from surgery to surgery, and does not represent every patient who is registered at any one centre.

Terrington Surgery scored 100 per cent with patients for ease of getting through on the phone and 99 per cent for helpful receptionists.

A spokesperson for Terrington Surgery, which is part of the same group as Helmsley Surgery, said: "We are delighted that our patients continue to appreciate the level of service we provide at both Terrington and Helmsley.

"As Terrington and Helmsley are both small surgeries our team works hard to be flexible to support patients' needs so we are really pleased that this appreciated by the patients."

Stillington Surgery scored 98 per cent for ease of getting through on the phone, while receptionists had a 99 per cent satisfaction rating.

Stillington Surgery. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for Stillington Surgery said: "We very much appreciate the positive feedback which we have received from our patients during a time of high demand for general practice. The results recognise the unstinting hard work and dedication of our practice team and the continued support of our patients."

Priory Medical Group, whilst scoring 52 per cent for overall satisfaction, did however receive 91 per cent for patient confidence in a healthcare professional.

YORLMC, the professional voice for all NHS GPs and practice teams across York and North Yorkshire, provided a statement on behalf of Priory Medical Group.

It said: "It is great to see that the vast majority of people were satisfied with their experience with the primary care healthcare professional that they saw and their hard-working reception teams.

Priory Medical Centre in Acomb. Picture: Google Maps

"Practices recognise that access remains a challenge and are continually adapting their ways of working to try to meet this challenge. General practice is delivering more with less and remains the only part of the NHS operating above pre-pandemic levels.

"Nationally, with 1.3 million contacts a day, compared with one million pre-pandemic, there simply isn't the capacity to safely offer more currently.

"The excess demand is a response to long hospital waiting times for definitive care and a rapidly ageing population with complex healthcare needs. This, coupled with increased urgent care demand in general practice to assist other urgent care providers, means GP is quite frankly swamped.

"This is already having an adverse effect on the wellbeing of staff, who are experiencing stress and burnout and, ultimately, leaving the profession creating more pressure for those who remain.

"We would ask patients to continue to support their practice, to share positive feedback as well as their less positive experiences, and to appreciate that unless something changes nationally from our political leaders who fund and resource the NHS, things will not change."

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said that in Humber and North Yorkshire, there were an additional 270,593 appointments in general practice between January and March 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

It praised the "hard work" of GP practice staff and their commitment to "creating a health and care system which meets the needs of the population".