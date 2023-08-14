As revealed by The Press earlier this month, York’s new Labour administration has asked council officials to develop a 'Movement Plan' for York that will see carbon emissions from transport slashed by 71 per cent by 2030.

They say that’s the only way York can meet its commitment to be carbon neutral by then.

The plan will involve cutting car journeys by at least 20 per cent - along with doubling active travel such as walking and cycling and a 50 per cent increase in bus use.

But leaders of the three main parties on the city council have all ruled out introducing a congestion charge in York – at least for the next four years.

In an exclusive column in The Press today, transport expert Prof Tony May says this ‘could potentially make it impossible to achieve the full 20 per cent reduction in car use.”

READ MORE:

- York council's main parties rule out congestion charging

- Labour: we will cut car journeys in York by 20 per cent

- Electric vehicles aren't the answer for cleaner air in York, says climate boss

Prof May, an Emeritus Professor of Transport Engineering at the University of Leeds who now chairs York Civic Trust’s Transport Advisory Group, welcomes the fact the council is now working to develop a ‘movement plan’ to reduce congestion and slash carbon emissions from transport.

But he says no city in the world has ever achieved a 20 per cent reduction in car use simply by offering alternatives to the car - the key measures outlined earlier this month by City of York Council’s new Labour executive member for environment and climate emergency Cllr Kate Ravilious.

Prof May says three things will be needed to reduce car use:

Reducing the need to travel

Changing the way roads are used

Discouraging car use by making it more expensive.

He says the increase in working from home which resulted from the Covid pandemic is already helping with the first of these – though more needs to be done.

On the second point, he says, there should be ‘more time and space for pedestrians, cyclists and buses’ on York’s roads.

But if these measures alone fail to deliver the required 20 per cent fall in car use, then the only alternative will be to make using the car more expensive, he says.

This could be done by increasing the cost of parking, by introducing a workplace parking levy – or by congestion charging.

“But the council recently approved a motion not to pursue this,” Prof May says. “That could potentially make it impossible to achieve the full 20 per cent reduction in car use.”

Prof May acknowledges that congestion charging would be ‘unpopular and potentially inequitable’ – but says it would raise money to finance alternatives to the car.

Responding to Prof May, Cllr Ravilious said the council had ruled out congestion charging ‘because it puts the biggest burden on those who can least afford it’.

But she added: “There are many tools we can use to reduce congestion, including freight delivery hubs, priority routes for buses and cyclists, changes to parking and stronger enforcement of traffic regulations.”

She said York was in discussion with other similar cities to learn what has and hasn’t worked for them - and council officers were being asked to look at options.

“We’ll be carrying out widespread public consultation and listening to everyone’s feedback once we have plans ready to share,” she said.