The city's police force say that due to recent youth related antisocial behaviour taking place in the park area near Lock House Lane, in Earswick village on the outskirts of the city they are stepping up patrols in the area.

A police spokesman said: "Our partnership work includes the Safer Neighbourhood Police Team, York Community Safety HUB, City of York Council, Parish Council and of course local residents.

"Patrols have been taking place and two sounds systems have been confiscated by local officers.

"These were causing lots of distress to residents, sometimes late into the night.

"A community protection warning has now been issued to one of the offenders.

"Various youths have been spoken to and further visits have been carried out to their parents.

"Further enforcement action will be taking place to ensure that these issues are dealt with.

"Antisocial behaviour and crime will not be tolerated in the area and sounds systems causing distress will be confiscated."