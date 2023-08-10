As reported by the Gazette & Herald, the town’s postal service first came to an end when the office’s host store Costcutter went into administration last August (2022).

A Post Office mobile van operated temporarily in the town last autumn but this later came to an end in November 2022.

Today (August 10) it has been announced by the Post Office that it hopes to open a temporary office in the Black Swan Hotel, off Market Place, later this month.

While the plans are yet to be officially confirmed, Mark Wright, the general manager of the hotel, has said they are “moving in the right direction”.

“We were aware of the situation in the town – that it had lost it’s postal service and that this was affecting a lot of residents negatively,” he said.

The closure of the Post Office has meant Helmsley residents must travel to nearby towns to access the service.

Mark explained how the hotel contacted North Yorkshire Council’s representative for Helmsley, Cllr George Jabbour, to offer to set up a post office at the hotel.

“It’s taken a bit of time, but from the interaction we’ve had from the Post Office we are moving in the right direction and we hope to be open in the next few weeks,” said Mark.

“Inns have always had that idea of being the community hub.

“We hope people will be able to use it.”

Cllr Jabbour explained how a member of the media team at The Inn Collection Group, which has operated The Black Swan since 2020, got in touch with him after becoming aware of the situation in Helmsley from coverage in the local media.

“They contacted me to offer to have the Post Office temporary solution located within the premises of The Black Swan at the heart of Helmsley,” he said.

“I put them in touch with the Post Office and I am very excited about the quick progress that has been made.

“I hope that everything goes according to plan over the coming days.

“In the meantime, I would like to express how grateful everyone in our community is to The Inn Collection Group and The Black Swan for the massive favour that they are doing for our residents.

“It is so wonderful to have such a socially responsible business operating in our thriving market town.”

Last month, the Gazette & Herald reported how funds had been secured to open a temporary Post Office in Helmsley.

The news came after a North Yorkshire Council public meeting was held in the town in June, which was attended by Post Office officials.

Scores of people turned out to support the campaign to reinstate the post office services.