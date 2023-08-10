Having only bought the building in October last year, York-based property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, is now selling Cumberland House, a grade I listed building in King's Staith, overlooking the River Ouse.

In recent years, the developer and property company has been snapping up sites along the riverfront and Coney Street and Cumberland House is expected to achieve offers of more than £1 million.

The grand staircase inside Cumberland House (Image: Supplied)

Dating back to the Georgian era, the 7,500 sq ft building was purchased by Helmsley from law firm Hague & Dixon LLP, which also occupied the building.

The Queen Anne mansion was built by industrialist and former Lord Mayor of York William Cornwell in about 1710.

It acquired its name in 1746 when it is widely believed Prince William, Duke of Cumberland stayed at the property following his victory at the Battle of Culloden.

The property, which extends to almost 6,000 sq ft boasts impressive and ornate original features, including decorative plasterwork, moulded panelling and fireplaces.

The building was most recently used as office space (Image: Supplied)

Helmsley Group has submitted a planning application to City of York Council for the conversion of the building back to residential use.

And, subject to planning approval, a new owner will have the chance to sympathetically renovate the building into a stunning four-storey home, including three reception rooms, master bedroom with dressing room and ensuite, six further bedrooms, two further bathrooms, courtyard and private parking. It also features an extensive basement area.

The staircase from above (Image: Supplied)

Louise Hirst, director of Prime Residential, which is marketing the property for sale on behalf of Helmsley Group, said: “Cumberland House offers an extremely rare opportunity for an ambitious individual or family to acquire one of York’s finest buildings and create one of the North of England’s best private homes.

“Positioned in a fantastic location on the riverfront, Cumberland House is rightly considered to be of exceptional national architectural and historical importance, and we fully expect to receive interest from across the UK and overseas.”

Louise Hirst

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, added: “By placing Cumberland House on the market alongside this residential conversion planning application, we are not only sensitively preserving its important architecture and heritage but enabling people to enjoy and benefit from the building for generations to come.

“As outlined in our vision for the regeneration of Coney Street and its neighbouring riverside, we’re committed to striking the delicate balance between transformation and heritage protection when it comes to development within York, as a means of further enhancing the city’s unique and historic character.”