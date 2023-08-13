One has also been banned from driving and two others given penalty points.

All three failed to respond to court summons and their cases went ahead in their absence.

Each was charged with and convicted of failure to tell police who was at the wheel of their car at the time of the alleged speeding.

Each was sentenced to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Katie Walker, 34, of Main Street, Leavening, Malton, was banned for six months after she was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court over alleged speeding in Buttercrambe.

Liam Kendra, 27, of Beechfield Close, Thorpe Willoughby, was given six penalty points at Bradford Magistrates Court in connection with alleged speeding in Walton near Tadcaster.

Lauren Twemlow, 32, of Main Street, West Haddlesey, Selby, was given six penalty points at Bradford Magistrates Court in connection with alleged speeding in Leeds.