Sharon Ann Spencer, 65, of Ridgeway, Acomb, was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after she admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others. She was ordered to pay £128 prosecution costs.

Alex William Eadie, 23, of Water Lane, Low Hutton, was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 100 days, do a 32-day rehabilitative programme and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, given a five-year restraining order and given £70 compensation. He pleaded guilty to harassment and criminal damage.

Darren McGirr, 35, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for four months after he admitted two charges of stalking a woman. He was made subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect two women and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.