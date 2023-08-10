North Yorkshire Police say the bike, a smoke grey Specialized Diverge Base E5, was stolen from Piccadilly Residence at around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 26.

The bike has a grey handlebar grip and a scratch on the main frame between the seat and the handlebars. It is also marked with the serial number WSBC025051075R.

Anyone who sees the bike or knows where it is should contact police by emailing Megan.Elliott@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling 101, selecting option two, and asking for PC Elliott.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230142839 when passing information.