Ian Wood, who lives in Acomb, faces daily adversity, being registered blind, using a wheelchair and suffering from mitochondria disease, which leaves him drained of energy on a regular basis.

But, despite this, his spirit and drive has led him into a life of adventure and activity from cycling and canoeing to skydiving and wheelchair skiing.

At the end of June, Ian reached the summit of Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, to raise money for Remap - a charity of retired engineers who make bespoke gadgets and adaptations for disabled and older people.

With the challenge, Ian also wanted to raise funding for and awareness of The Lily Foundation - which supports people living with mitochondrial disease.

Ian and the group he went up Mount Snowdon with (Image: Supplied)

Ian, 45, said: "I completed the challenge with the help of a few people.

"I'm a member of the York Remap Panel and I wanted to climb Snowdon for them.

"I also wanted to increase awareness of mitochondria disease."

Remap often supports Ian with his wheelchairs, so he said it is important that he gives something back.

For his next challenge, Ian is planning to take part in his fifth superhero triathlon on Saturday (August 12).

Speaking on his triathlon, Ian said: "This time I will have three people helping me around the course. As I am in a wheelchair and can’t see too far, these people are essential to helping me round.

"I also suffer with fatigue due to the fact that I have mitochondria disease.

"This year I will find more rewarding, as the lead up to it has found me enjoying the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for a week.

"The day before the challenge, I plan to get the train from Edinburgh to London where the event will be taking place at Dorney Park.

"The triathlon is set up for disabled people to participate in and the helpers are know as 'sidekicks."

During the triathlon, Ian will again be aiming to raise money for Remap and The Lily Foundation.

If you wish to support his efforts, you can visit his donation page online here.

Ian recounts the challenges and opportunities of taking part in triathlons in a memoir he wrote during the Covid lockdowns called 'Living with Mitochondria Against All Odds' - which is available on Amazon.

Last year, Ian also took on a 500-metre swimming challenge during the Aquasphere Epic Lake Swim on Lake Windemere to raise money for The Lily Foundation.