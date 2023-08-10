It comes as the homeware and hardware brand failed to secure a “rescue deal”, a week after it filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators.

Across the UK, there are more than 400 stores affected, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

Which Wilko stores in North Yorkshire are at risk of closing as it enters administration?





Wilko – Clifton Moor

Location: Unit 3 Clifton Moor Centre, Stirling Road, York, YO30 4XZ

Wilko - Selby new

Location: Unit 5/6 Abbey Walk Shopping Centre, Selby, YO8 4DZ

Wilko – Scarborough

Location: The Balmoral Centre Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1LU

In a letter, chief executive officer of Wilko said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

BREAKING: 12,000 jobs at risk as Wilko goes into administrationhttps://t.co/gVygVNVF8M



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/a4yflDmTcy — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 10, 2023

“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”

Wilko recently suspended its home delivery service online, telling customers it is unable to deliver any orders and instead instructing shoppers to use its click-and-collect service or look for items in its stores.

The note on its website on Wednesday (August 10) said the service was "currently unavailable".

Nadine Houghton, national officer at the GMB union, said: “The 12,000 Wilko workers now facing potential redundancy will take little solace that with better management the situation that has befallen Wilko was, sadly, entirely avoidable.

“GMB has been told time and time again how warnings were made that Wilko was in a prime position to capitalise on the growing bargain retailer market, but simply failed to grasp this opportunity.”