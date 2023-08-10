The county's police force say a garage burglary was carried out in Commondale, Whitby in the early hours of Monday (August 7), the garage was broken into and a moped and tools stolen.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The moped has since been recovered nearby, but was severely damaged.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"They’d particularly like to speak to any residents in the local area who may have captured footage of any suspicious activity on doorbell cameras or CCTV.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email hayley.turner@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147171.