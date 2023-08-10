EMERGENCY services were called to rescue a person from a river in York overnight.

York Rescue Boat, North Yorkshire Police and the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a person in the river Ouse in York.

York Rescue Boat said it received the report at around 1.17am today (August 10).

A spokesperson for the rescue boat team said: "Fortunately just as our volunteers were loading our lifeboat we were stood down as the person was now safe with police."