The event, which was held at Rudding Park in Harrogate, was organised by brothers Nat and Josh Cutts. Nat and Josh were joined on the course by friends James Orton and Pete Hardisty. The four friends all have a keen interest in golf and felt the challenge was a perfect opportunity to raise funds for a regional charity.

The group have managed to raise £3,500 to help Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Nat, from Shaw Mills in Harrogate, said: “We wanted to fundraise for Yorkshire Cancer Research because we’ve had someone close to us be treated for cancer several times.

The group completed four rounds of golf in the 14 hours (Image: Supplied)

"The fact that they are still with us makes myself and my brothers very grateful for cancer research and the work that Yorkshire Cancer Research continues to fund.”

The fundraising kicked-off bright and early at 5am. After completing four rounds of golf, made up of 72 holes, they finished their golf day at 7.30pm.