City of York Council joint executive member for the environment and climate emergency, Jenny Kent, visited the First Bus depot in James Street.

The depot is set to become the first outside London to be fully electric by the end of the year. It has also been shortlisted in the Environment category at the prestigious route one bus industry awards to be announced in November.

Councillor Kent said: “We are delighted to see the progress made in transforming the depot into a fully electric site and want to thank everyone involved."

Councillor Kent was joined by Michael Howard, head of active and sustainable transport and Richard Hampton, public transport infrastructure manager to meet with engineering director Simon Carlisle and the depot team for a tour of the new electricity infrastructure and charging facilities being installed to power the fleet.