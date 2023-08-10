The Ainsty on Boroughbridge Road has new toilets, a new interior, new bars, and a new landlord as part of a new franchised operation.

Landlord Simon Brind, 49, is Acomb born-and-bed and will be running the pub with wife Avan, who is Kurdish. The couple met in the Netherlands while Simon served in the army. They have two young children.

After seven years in the Royal Signals, Simon then worked in change management, helping firms ensure their staff can deal with new systems and procedures.

About ten years ago, Simon moved into the pub trade, helped by his wife, a Dutch national, who had been running pubs in Holland.

Avan previously had the Latino’s Brazilian restaurant in Fawcett Street. She is also part owner of a cocktail bar in Durham and also owns a steakhouse there.

The Ainsty was previously owned and managed by Greene King, but is now part of its franchise of branded Hive pubs, aimed at experienced publicans and promising better standards.

Simon says the pub will be community-driven, aimed at anyone from toddlers to those aged 150!

“The idea is that it feels like a people’s second home. We want to have that community support. Our idea is there is always entertainment on but entertainment for all ages.”

There’s the range of classic pub foods, pizzas, burgers, a senior citizen menu, a kid’s menu (£1 over the summer holidays) and regular offers.

Wednesday saw a soft opening, with 30 invited guests trying the food and drink in the afternoon and a similar number in the evening.

Reflecting the pub’s name and he heritage of the area, the locally-made Ainsty Ales is one of several real ales available.

Among the happy customers trying out the venue were Chris Atkinson and Sarah Butcher.

Sarah called the change ‘brilliant’, enjoying the clean appearance of the colours, saying they work well. Re-opening the pub was great for the community and its ‘wonderful’ to have a decent one.

Richie Cornie is looking forward to playing darts with landlord Simon and says the pub looks “warmer and more welcoming.”

He too will be a regular, with wife Jan saying the venue is cheerful, with lovely soft furnishings.

“The snug looks amazing,” Jan said, adding as locals, they will be calling regularly.

Caitlin Harris with friend Katie Brown both liked the pool tables and the chess board.

“The design of everything looks really nice,” Caitlin added.

Johnny Want said: “I think the place looks amazing, modern and fresh.”

Friend Dave Morgan said: “It’s a massive step up.”

John Travil agreed: “It’s a massive improvement.”

Details of the Ainsty can be found at: Ainsty, York (ainstyyork.co.uk)