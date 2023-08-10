Humberside Police say their officers are appealing for help to identify members of the public who assisted those injured in a crash on Sunday, July 2 in Bridlington.

A spokesman said: "We were called at around 1.10am to reports that a Kia Sportage, Audi TT and lorry had been involved in a collision on the A165, Bridlington.

"Members of the public came to the aid of those involved in the collisions whilst emergency services arrived at the scene.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have assisted those injured at the scene, or anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 23*3904."