North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a fraudulent incident at Lloyds Bank, Pavement on Friday, June 23 between 9.30am and 9.50am.

A police spokesman said: "A man entered the bank and made three withdrawals from another person’s account.

"Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230118355 when passing information.