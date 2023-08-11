More than a third of all those who required RNLI lifeguard assistance in 2022 were children aged between seven and fourteen.

The charity said 7,010 children were aided by its beach lifeguards last year and helped to save 25 young lives.

Children learn from trained instructors on beaches or inland sites (Image: RNLI/Nathan Williams)

Together with Swim England, the charity is running free ‘Swim Safe’ sessions, for children who have the ability to swim 25 metres unaided.

Swim Safe has taught 160,000 children vital water safety skills since 2013.

Trained instructors – at beaches and inland sites - teach children how to respond if they, or others around them, get into difficulty.

Amy Donaldson, a mother of three children, said what her children learnt they will remember and will help keep them safe.

Her daughter’s confidence levels when going in the sea increased and provided her with the guidance to know what to do if things got unsafe.

One of the key techniques taught is 'Float to Live' (Image: RNLI/Nathan Williams)

James Woodhouse from the RNLI said by educating children about water safety from a young age incidents involving open water can be reduced.

He said: “It’s incredible to know that so many children have taken part and hopefully the knowledge they have gained has helped to keep them, their family members and friends safe."

Swim England official Ashley Jones said: “We’re pleased to be able to partner with the RNLI again to facilitate free Swim Safe sessions this summer at a variety of coastal and inland locations around the UK run by our local partners.”

North Yorkshire has 26 miles of coastline and the RNLI website shows that seven of its beaches - from Staithes to Reighton Sands - have daily summertime lifeguard patrols.