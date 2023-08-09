Five people have been injured after a car and motorbike crashed in North Yorkshire today (August 9).
Two fire crews were called to the scene in Lockton, near Pickering, at 3.54pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crews assisted police and paramedics in delivering first aid to the five people involved.
The crews also made the scene safe.
North Yorkshire Police say the A169 is closed approximately two miles north of the Fox and Rabbit Inn due to the serious crash.
A force spokesperson warned that the road will remain closed for “quite some time”.
They urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
