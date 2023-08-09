A major road in North Yorkshire is closed due to a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the A169 is closed two miles north of the Fox and Rabbit Inn, near Pickering, due to the road traffic collision.
A force spokesperson said the road will remain closed for “quite some time”.
They urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The AA say there are "severe delays" of 12 minutes and increasing on A169 Lockton Lane Southbound between A169 and Hostess Lane, with drivers stuck at an average speed of 5mph on the road.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article