North Yorkshire Police say the A169 is closed two miles north of the Fox and Rabbit Inn, near Pickering, due to the road traffic collision.

A force spokesperson said the road will remain closed for “quite some time”.

They urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The AA say there are "severe delays" of 12 minutes and increasing on A169 Lockton Lane Southbound between A169 and Hostess Lane, with drivers stuck at an average speed of 5mph on the road.

