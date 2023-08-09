Tom Mathie, owner of the Walmgate Day Nursery, claimed that an ‘abrupt and unannounced visit’ by Ofsted inspectors in May ‘appears inadequate to thoroughly evaluate childcare facilities’.

“Any concerns about safeguarding are baseless,” he added. “Our commitment to the health and safety of our children is our prime focus, and we undertake comprehensive measures to ensure their well-being.”

In a report published on August 8, Ofsted said children’s safety and well-being at the nursery ‘cannot be assured’.

Staff at the nursery do not follow procedures for children who have food allergies and intolerances, Ofsted said.

And leaders and managers at the nursery were ‘unable to provide evidence that they have carried out checks on the suitability of some staff’.

But in a strongly worded statement issued in response to the report, Mr Mathie said: “The safety and well-being of children hold the utmost importance to us.

“In relation to previous Ofsted reports, we believe that the portrayal presented may not accurately represent our dedicated efforts.

“We did complete and provide the required checks to the inspector. Unfortunately, due to the limited timeframe she allowed us, these checks were not accepted.

“I want to emphasize that all necessary measures and checks were carried out, and any concerns about safeguarding are baseless.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our children is our prime focus, and we undertake comprehensive measures to ensure their well-being.

“This occurrence underlines our reservations about the evaluation process conducted by Ofsted. An abrupt and unannounced visit, accompanied by a single-word announcement, appears inadequate to thoroughly evaluate childcare facilities.

In conclusion, I would like to point out that a review of the report highlights numerous positive aspects of our care. We are dedicated to ensuring that future reports accurately reflect this positivity.”