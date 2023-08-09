The county's police force put out an appeal yesterday (August 9) for the public’s help to find Richard Zephir.

Richard, who is 51-years-old, went missing from a hospital on Ripon Road in Harrogate at 8.10am yesterday morning (August 9). He was last seen walking towards Parliament Street.

A police spokesman said at the time: "Richard's current whereabouts are unknown, but it is thought he may be in West Yorkshire or heading towards the Burnley area.

"If you see Richard please call 999 immediately with details of where he is – please do not attempt to make contact or approach him.

"Richard is described as being black, of a medium build, 5ft 9 tall, with hair that’s thinning around the sides and bald on top. He was last seen wearing a black anorak with a yellow/green zip with grey joggers and black slip-on shoes.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately."

Now they say Richard has turned up safe and well and they have called off the search.