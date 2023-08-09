Whitby Swing Bridge will close from Monday, October 2, to traffic and pedestrians.

North Yorkshire Council say a shuttle bus service will run during the closure to take pedestrians to the other side of the town and a diversion will be in place for drivers.

The waterway will remain open for boats to pass in and out of the harbour.

A council spokesperson said the work is being carried out to help the crossing withstand long periods of extreme heat.

Whitby Swing Bridge (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

The existing road surface down to the steel deck will be removed and the bridge will be resurfaced and made waterproof.

A lighter coloured surface will be put down to reduce heat absorption and expansion of the bridge deck. Repainting is also planned for next year.

During the two-week scheme, the footpaths will be widened to improve safety for pedestrians during busy periods.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said essential maintenance and improvement works to the bridge’s mechanics will be carried out to ensure it remains in “good working order”.

“These upcoming works will not only future-proof the bridge, but enhance the experience of glorious Whitby for both visitors and locals,” he said.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh on North Yorkshire Council, said the upcoming works will have “significant benefits” for the bridge.

“Although there is never a good time to carry out such works, we have timed them outside of the busy tourist season to minimise disruption as much as possible,” he said.

“We are urging the public to familiarise themselves with the diversion routes ahead of travelling, and we will keep them updated if changes to the schedule are necessary.”

The current swing bridge, which spans 75ft, was built in 1908. It links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.

For full details of the diversion, visit North Yorkshire Council’s roadworks map at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map