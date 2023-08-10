The Snappy Trust event takes place on Saturday, August 26 at The Derwent Arms in Osbaldwick Village from 11am to 5pm.

There will be games stalls, a mega slide, as well as a barbeque and outdoor bar.

In the meantime, any budding young artists can set their imaginations free by entering the charity’s children’s colouring competition.

The trust’s mascot, Snappy Croc, can be given a makeover on a colouring sheet downloaded from the trust’s site, or collected from Totally Awesome Toy Shop on Colliergate in the city.

Completed collages, or colourings in, must be dropped off at the toy shop by the closing date of September 2.

Read next

York company puts traditions in the hands of the builders of the future

Children's charity launches campaign in York aimed at online safety awareness

York garden in unusual spot with its own flamingo wins top award

Judges are looking for creativity when choosing a winner, who will receive a basket of toys.

Approaching its 40th anniversary, The Snappy Trust supports over 300 children, young people and their families every year.

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found here.