North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened at the Heima shop in Gillygate at around 1pm on Thursday, July 6.

A police spokesperson said: "Two kettles to the value of £135 were stolen from the store.

"Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230124985 when passing on information.