York Freemasons, who meet at the Eboracum Masonic Lodge in St Saviourgate, invited the Principal of York College and University Centre, Lee Probert, to unveil the new plaque at the lodge on Tuesday, August 8.

The Institute of Popular Science and Literature - the forerunner of York College and University Centre - occupied the lodge building from 1846.

The institute then moved to Clifford Street. It later became York College, which is now located in Tadcaster Road.

Meanwhile, the Eboracum Masonic Lodge formed in 1876, originally meeting at The Queens Hotel in Micklegate, before moving into the former institute building in 1883 - now known as Eboracum Masonic Lodge.

The blue plaque in St Saviourgate (Image: Newsquest)

Principal Lee Probert, unveiling the plaque, said: "It is a great privilege to reconnect with our original history. We’ve renamed the college café ‘Café 1827’ to link to our heritage.

The Lodge’s Grand Master, Dr David Chambers, said: "This is an auspicious day.

"The Freemasons’ goal is to educate - we believe that education makes good men better. Freemasons have populated the great minds of science."

David Bowman, the secretary of the Eboracum Masonic Lodge, who has been a Freemason for over 50 years, said there were more than 100 Freemasons in York.

The working tools emblem, one of the symbols of Freemasonry, harks back to the society’s origins with the medieval stonemasons that built cathedrals and castles, although the exact roots are unknown.

At the lodge, the freemasons hold meetings which include initiation ceremonies, ceremonies to install new Grand Masters, lectures, and social gatherings.

A charities evening is held annually and is usually attended by the Lord Mayor of York.