Some of the residents living at The Hall in Thornton le Dale recently completed 260 laps of the home’s lawn to raise money for Dementia Forward.

The North Yorkshire charity, which provides vital support for those living with dementia, has developed a strong relationship with the home and often holds events on behalf of the care home community in Yorkshire.

Accompanying the residents for the challenge were the Hall’s friends from down the road at Thornton Dale Primary School. The year two and three children, together with the residents, embarked on the challenge, which in total raised more than £1200 for the Yorkshire charity.

Local Ryedale businesses and members of the community made the day extra special by putting on a variety of activities.

At the end of the challenge, participants tucked into a variety of sweet treats, most notably the cake, generously provided by Dementia Forward. Velo Vintage ice creams, which is a regular visitor to The Hall, was very popular with the children from Thornton Dale C of E Primary School.

Diane Hagan, manager at The Hall care home said: “I am incredibly proud of our residents, children, family and friends, who all came together in support of such an amazing charity.

“It was so nice to see the children from the local primary school engaging with our residents and working together to complete the challenge.

“Our residents are always eager to engage with members of the local community and more importantly support organisations like Dementia Forward, who continue to support many of our residents and their families at The Hall.”

Jill Quinn MBE, CEO at Dementia Forward said: “Dementia Forward has a ‘local for local’ motto, we rely heavily on local community support to help us fund and deliver our services. This was a true community event run by our dear friends at The Hall. We know that smaller things happen every day at The Hall, not least the lovely intergenerational fun and games with the local school. The funds will be put to use in the local area supporting people affected by dementia. If anyone needs our support, they should call our help line 03300 578592”