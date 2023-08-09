A MAN is due to appear in court charged with arson after a fire burnt a popular North Yorkshire inn to the ground causing £2 million worth of damage.
As The Press reported at the time, The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November 2021.
The Star is an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze completely gutted the pub roof.
The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.
It was severely damaged in the fire, which started after 10pm on November 24 2021.
At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.
Now North Yorkshire Police say a 28-year-old man from Helmsley has been charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.
He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 14).
