Daniel Adams, from Selby, sadly died in the Snowdonia area earlier this week, aged 26.

Daniel has been described by those who knew him as a "genuine caring soul with a kindness that everyone should aspire to".

Emma Czirok, operations director at PHD Marketing in Wakefield, where Daniel worked, said: "Words like devastated seem utterly inadequate. I can’t begin to fathom the overwhelming grief and pain Danny’s family must be feeling, they are constantly in all of our thoughts.

"From our very first conversation, I knew that Danny had the PHD spirit and I was over the moon when he accepted our job offer and we welcomed him into our team.

"While it might sound clichéd to say that no one ever had a bad word to say about someone, in his case, it's the absolute truth. His passion, drive, and dedication were unparalleled and I'm immensely proud of everything he achieved over the last 18 months.

"The void he leaves at PHD is profound and adjusting to life without him will be a genuine challenge. But, we will rally together as a team and draw strength from the wonderful memories we have.

"He had the most genuine caring soul and a kindness that everyone should aspire to. Danny, you were such a good man, you were loved, and you will be missed by anyone who ever had the privilege of knowing you."

As reported by The Press, Daniel was reported as missing on Monday (August 7) after he did not return from a hike in the Carneddau area. On Tuesday (August 8), North Wales Police confirmed that the body of a man who was found in the Carneddau area of Snowdonia on Monday was formally identified as Daniel.

Police officers continue to work with the coroner - and they said Daniel’s family have been informed.