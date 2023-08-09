Black Sheep Brewery is launching the new beer in support of rugby legend Rob Burrow MBE, in partnership with Rob Burrow Racing Club.

Rugby, horse racing and beer fans can now help raise money to support Rob with Burrow’s Blonde. A total of 10p from every pint and bottle sold is donated to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

Dan Scott Paul, head brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, said Burrow's Blonde is a "cracking pint" - but the story behind it is "so much more than that".

He said: "Many of us are Rugby League fans and are familiar with Rob’s story, our aim is to use our brewing credentials to raise as much money as possible for Rob and to raise awareness for MND"

Barrie McDermott, Sky Sports pundit and former Leeds Rhinos teammate of Rob, said he is "incredibly proud" to support the launch of Burrow’s Blonde.

He said: "It's a fantastic beer for a fantastic cause, it’s yet another way to get behind our little mate Rob Burrow and his family in their battle against MND.

“I’m in my element here, drinking beer whilst raising funds to support Rob, what’s not to love."

Burrow’s Blonde is a 3.7 per cent ABV light and zesty session beer available in cask and 500ml bottle, now available on the brewery’s online shop and at pubs, rugby clubs and race venues across the UK.

The launch event for Burrow’s Blonde saw Rob, along with family, friends, teammates and Rob’s former racehorse ‘Burrow Seven’ head to the Black Sheep Brewery in Masham.

Rob Burrow MBE was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019 (Image: PA)

Rob’s wife, Lindsey Burrow, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Black Sheep Brewery and launching Burrow’s Blonde. It’s a great opportunity for people to support Rob by simply buying a beer and enjoying a drink with loved ones.

“Being here today with the whole family, Rob’s former Leeds Rhinos teammates and the Good Racing Co team is really special. The whole family are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Rob’s charity horse, Burrow Seven, has helped to raise nearly £180,000 for charity. Since retiring, the horse has continued the good work by becoming an equine welfare and therapy horse.

Phil Hawthorne, the brains behind The Good Racing Co, said: “We’re delighted to be working with a fellow Yorkshire business to support this important cause and provide people the opportunity to enjoy a racing experience with a beer where they can raise money for Rob.”

Rob announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Since then, he has championed raising awareness of the disease.