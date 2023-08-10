This year’s headline sponsor is Hiscox, a specialist insurer with a focus on SMEs and Private Clients with offices throughout the UK.

The company has been part of the York business community for the last decade, opening their award-winning office suite on Peasholme Green in 2015, which holds over 300 employees.

And throughout this time, Hiscox has actively supported local businesses and charities in York and beyond.

Its business club in the York Office also allows local businesses without office space to work and use the Hiscox building’s facilities.

Rob Messruther, York Branch Manager for Hiscox Broker Channel said: “Everybody loves a competition and York businesses have so much to be proud of and shout about – not only will they get increased publicity through the awards themselves but they will get to celebrate their success, share stories and perhaps even collaborate with their York based peers.

“Hiscox has chosen to sponsor the awards as a way to support local businesses within the York region and recognise the success and entrepreneurialism that the City shows.

“We have now been in the city for 10 years and it feels a great time to start getting involved in championing the area with events such as this.

Last year’s headline sponsor was the thriving property investment and development company- the Helmsley Group.

It has operated in York and beyond for more than 40 years and is behind the major proposals to transform Coney Street and the riverside.

Its plans for 250,000 sq ft of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial, residential, student and extensive public realm are currently before City of York Council.

Helmsley Group managing director Richard Peak said: “As headline sponsor of last year’s event, we know firsthand how valuable participating in The Press Business Awards can be and what a brilliant opportunity they are to showcase and celebrate the success of York businesses.

“As the only regional awards of their kind, The Press Business Awards present a unique opportunity to champion the entrepreneurial success of individuals and enterprises of all sizes and the contributions made to employment and the economy across York, North and East Yorkshire.

“We would encourage any businesses considering an entry to get involved. From raising business profile to acknowledging staff achievement, recognition at The Press Business Awards boosts brand visibility and raises awareness of the great results your business and your team are producing.

“We hope that this year’s awards continue to shine a light on talented individuals and businesses across the region and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

For more details and to enter, go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)