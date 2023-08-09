Surely this is a perfect location for any expansion of York District Hospital - which is surely going to be needed in the not-too-distant future.

It seemed ludicrous to me at the time for the Mental Health Services in York to buy land on Wigginton Road to build a new hospital (Foss Bank) when they had land at Bootham Park.

Everyone who lives in York knows the value of prime local building land so it would seem logical to keep this land and ring-fence it for further hospital facilities.

MP Rachael Maskell should be shouting from the rooftops to keep it for that purpose.

She complains about the £2.6m cost to the taxpayer of keeping this since it closed eight years ago (The Press, August 7).

But there are approximately 800,000 people that York and Scarborough NHS Trust provides healthcare for. So the cost works out at about £3.23p per person over eight years; not a bad investment if the residents can secure the land for the future.

Steve Maxwell, Garfield Terrace, York