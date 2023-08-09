North Wales Police officers have confirmed that the body of the man who was found in the Carneddau area of Snowdonia on Monday (August 7) has now been formally identified as Daniel Adams from the Selby area.

Daniel, 26, was reported as missing on Monday after he did not return from a hike in the Carneddau area.

Police officers continue to work with the coroner - and they said Daniel’s family have been informed.

Inspector Mike Andrews, of North Wales Police, said: “Our deepest condolences remain with Daniel’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches.”

Police officers were joined by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (OVMRO) during the search.

Speaking on Facebook yesterday (August 8), a spokesperson for the rescue organisation said: "North Wales Police called the team out on Monday afternoon following concerns for missing walker, Daniel.

"A member of the public spotted his car in Gerlan and the search was focused on the approaches to Carnedd Llewelyn from that direction, specifically, Crib Lem.

"To maximise daylight, Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 936 lifted groups of OVMRO to the top and bottom of the ridge so they could search towards each other.

"Two handlers and their dogs from Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA) Wales also searched the approaches to the mountains.

"Sadly, just after midnight, the body of a young man was found on steep ground and recovery operations continued into Tuesday afternoon."

PHD Marketing in Wakefield, the firm Daniel worked for, said everyone at the company is mourning the loss of their colleague.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said: "Everyone here at PHD Marketing is mourning the loss of our lovely Danny Adams. He joined us as an apprentice 18 months ago, after making a complete career change from the world of construction and became a true PHDer with care and concern for all his clients and colleagues.

"The entire team is absolutely devastated - and we will miss his big smile and loud laugh ringing out across the office.

"As a mark of respect, the PHD office will be closed on Wednesday, August 9. Thank you for your understanding.

"Hike those clouds in the sky, our friend."