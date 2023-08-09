THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire this morning.
The A64 at Tadcaster is partially blocked heading eastward with queueing traffic due to a crash after the A659.
More to follow.
THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire this morning.
The A64 at Tadcaster is partially blocked heading eastward with queueing traffic due to a crash after the A659.
More to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article