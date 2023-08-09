POLICE have been called in after four youths have been spotted on a rooftop in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in by police at 5.11am this morning (August 9) to reports of people on a roof in Davygate, York.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from York responded to a request from police to assist four youths off the roof of a three storey building.
"On arrival, the youths were off the roof and in the care of police."
