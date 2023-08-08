THIEVES have struck in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say a motorbike has been stolen from Bellhouse Way in Acomb and later found burnt out.

The green, Bullit Bluroc 125 was stolen from a property just after midnight on August 2 and found burnt out several hours later at the Acorn Rugby Club ground close by.

A police spokesman said: "CCTV shows four male youths in dark clothing removing the bike from the address.

"Anyone with any knowledge of this theft or the suspects involved, or who may have doorbell or other private CCTV of the suspects, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230143775