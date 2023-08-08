70 pheasants were killed after gas cylinders caught fire in North Yorkshire today (August 8).
Three fire crews were on the scene at the blaze in Aldfield, near Ripon, at 11.36am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say firefighters found five propane gas cylinders “well alight” that then spread to nearby pheasant sheds.
They said the crews tackled the blaze but a large number of pheasants died as a result of the fire.
“Crews extinguished the fire before cooling the cylinders and damping down hotspots,” they said.
“The fire resulted in 100 per cent fire damage to all of the cylinders, fire damage to a number of the pheasant sheds and approximately 70 pheasants died."
